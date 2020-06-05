Advertisement

Warm and dry the next few days

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms have moved on, leaving behind a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon. Even though the cold front has passed us, there’s a lag in the more comfortable air. We’ll see humid highs in the middle to upper 80s again today.

The mugginess is lower on Saturday, though, with lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures warm a bit Sunday but especially Monday when we’ll get to about 90. The heat won’t last. The leftovers of Tropical Storm Cristobal will track across the Midwest on Tuesday into Tuesday night, bringing rain and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain is possible. After that, highs fall back into the 70s for the second half of next week.

