Vietnam veteran’s flag and truck vandalized during demonstration in Iowa City

He says other protesters stepped in to stop the fight and helped him afterwards.
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Vietnam War veteran says he didn’t realize there would be a protest as he drove home Wednesday night.

Tom Reinier has lived in Iowa City for more than 20 years. He says when he tried to drive through the crowd, protesters ripped the flag off his truck and spray-painted his truck, including the letters KKK.

"So I went after them with the flag pole and got the flag back, and then they started wrestling with me, trying to get away for about five minutes," Rienier said. "Just pulling on me, pushing me, insulting me."

Reinier says other protesters stepped in to help him. One witness told TV9 protesters separated the scuffle, helped Reiner up and even patched up his wound.

Iowa City’s mayor made a plea for protesters to avoid vandalism and violence Thursday afternoon, vowing to march alongside them as long as they stayed that way. Several protesters told our crew Wednesday night they decried acts of violence and vandalism and that the vast majority of protesters were peaceful.

Rienier has no issues with the protests, saying he encourages it.

