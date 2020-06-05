Advertisement

US will allow limited flights by Chinese airlines, not a ban

A China Airlines cargo jet lands at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
The Trump administration is backing away from a threat to ban all flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines.

It will allow Chinese carriers to operate a total of two flights a week between the two countries. The move comes a day after China agreed to allow more inbound flights by foreign airlines.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines stopped flying to China earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they want to resume those flights this month. Four airlines from China have continued flying to the U.S. Earlier this week, the Transportation Department threatened to stop all those flights no later than June 16.

