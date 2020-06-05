Advertisement

Tropical Depression Cristobal expected to head to US coast

Tropical Depression Cristobal is continuing to soak Mexico’s Gulf coast and Central America ahead of a northward turn expected to carry it to U.S. shores by Monday.
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Depression Cristobal is continuing to soak Mexico’s Gulf coast and Central America ahead of a northward turn expected to carry it to U.S. shores by Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) Friday morning and was moving north-northeast at 7 mph (11 kph).

It was expected to cross the Yucatan peninsula Friday and eventually track to the U.S. Gulf coast.

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda.

