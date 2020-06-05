Tropical Depression Cristobal expected to head to US coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Depression Cristobal is continuing to soak Mexico’s Gulf coast and Central America ahead of a northward turn expected to carry it to U.S. shores by Monday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) Friday morning and was moving north-northeast at 7 mph (11 kph).
It was expected to cross the Yucatan peninsula Friday and eventually track to the U.S. Gulf coast.
Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm Wednesday before weakening. It had formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda.
The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the eastern Yucatan Peninsula from Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos in association with Tropical Depression #Cristobal, for the possibility of tropical storm force winds later today.https://t.co/pGXcCHwe7K? pic.twitter.com/3bdredsfYa— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 5, 2020