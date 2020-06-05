Advertisement

Texas State investigates racial abuse claims against coach

FILE - In this March 12, 2017, file photo, Texas State coach Danny Kaspar reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Troy for the Sun Belt tournament title in New Orleans. Texas State ordered an investigation Friday, June 5, 2020, into a former basketball player's allegations of racist remarks by coach Danny Kaspar. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
FILE - In this March 12, 2017, file photo, Texas State coach Danny Kaspar reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Troy for the Sun Belt tournament title in New Orleans. Texas State ordered an investigation Friday, June 5, 2020, into a former basketball player's allegations of racist remarks by coach Danny Kaspar. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Texas State has ordered an investigation into a former player’s allegations of racist remarks by basketball coach Danny Kaspar.

Former Bobcats guard Jaylen Shead raised the claims on social media. He says black players were routinely subjected to racial remarks and that caused him to transfer to Washington State before last season. Kaspar has not commented publicly on the allegations.

Texas State athletic director Larry Teis says he considers the allegations “deeply troubling.”

