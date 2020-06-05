Advertisement

Sioux Center clinic to pay $30K to settle Medicaid claims

(KNOE)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The operators of a Sioux Center chiropractic clinic have agreed to pay more than $30,000 to resolve allegations that they filed false Medicaid claims.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa accused Sioux Center Chiropractic Wellness Center, operated by Tyler and Tiffany Armstrong, of violating the federal False Claims Act by billing Medicaid for conditions, including constipation and ear infection, for which payment is not allowed.

The Sioux City Journal says the center and its operators did not admit wrongdoing as part of the $30,418 settlement. Prosecutors say the settlement agreement resolves allegations related to the treatment of Medicaid beneficiaries 7 and younger from April 2014 to July 2019.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.