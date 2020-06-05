Sioux Center clinic to pay $30K to settle Medicaid claims

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The operators of a Sioux Center chiropractic clinic have agreed to pay more than $30,000 to resolve allegations that they filed false Medicaid claims.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa accused Sioux Center Chiropractic Wellness Center, operated by Tyler and Tiffany Armstrong, of violating the federal False Claims Act by billing Medicaid for conditions, including constipation and ear infection, for which payment is not allowed.

The Sioux City Journal says the center and its operators did not admit wrongdoing as part of the $30,418 settlement. Prosecutors say the settlement agreement resolves allegations related to the treatment of Medicaid beneficiaries 7 and younger from April 2014 to July 2019.

