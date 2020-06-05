Advertisement

River rescue in Winneshiek County

A 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were separated after their kayak capsized in the Upper Iowa River near Bluffton.
A 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were separated after their kayak capsized in the Upper Iowa River near Bluffton.(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a kayaker who had gone missing in the upper Iowa River near Bluffton.

Officials say a 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from Ames, were separated in the swift current after their kayak capsized.

The man made it to shore, but the woman was missing. The man received assistance from a nearby resident.

Later, the Decorah Fire Department was able to find the woman with a drone. They say she had been stranded on the bank of the river.

The woman was escorted to safety and reunited with the man.

Officials say the two were not injured during the incident. Their names were not released.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.