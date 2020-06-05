River rescue in Winneshiek County

BLUFFTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a kayaker who had gone missing in the upper Iowa River near Bluffton.

Officials say a 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from Ames, were separated in the swift current after their kayak capsized.

The man made it to shore, but the woman was missing. The man received assistance from a nearby resident.

Later, the Decorah Fire Department was able to find the woman with a drone. They say she had been stranded on the bank of the river.

The woman was escorted to safety and reunited with the man.

Officials say the two were not injured during the incident. Their names were not released.

