Reform monitor to review Chicago police protest response

A protester waves a city of Chicago flag emblazoned with the acronym BLM for Black Lives Matter, outside the Batavia, Ill., City Hall during a protest over the death of George Floyd, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Floyd, an African American, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
CHICAGO (AP) — An independent monitor overseeing the progress of reform of the Chicago Police Department will investigate allegations that officers have been violent toward people protesting the killing of George Floyd.

Independent Monitor Maggie Hickey announced her plans Friday. Several Chicago officers came under scrutiny this week after a video showed them pulling two women from a car and throwing them to the ground. Authorities also are reviewing video showing an officer chasing and punching a protester.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city “will continue to vigorously investigate all reports of excessive force.”

