Penske wants full fans at Indy 500, ready for IndyCar opener

Simon Pagenaud, of France, crosses the start/finish line on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Rob Baker)
Simon Pagenaud, of France, crosses the start/finish line on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Roger Penske will see the IndyCar Series finally start its first season under his ownership Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Penske purchased both the series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in January and has worked on capital improvements at the speedway during the coronavirus pandemic. Although fans won’t be permitted at The Brickyard for a NASCAR and IndyCar doubleheader July 4th weekend, Penske is aiming for full attendance for the Indianapolis 500 in August.

Part of not allowing spectators to come in July was out of fear it could jeopardize chances of attendance at the 500.

