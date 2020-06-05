Advertisement

Next Tuesday’s rain may carry tropical moisture

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal bring rain to the region next week.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal bring rain to the region next week.(KCRG)
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While Tropical Storm Cristobal will be watched carefully in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, the remnant moisture will also play a role in our rain chance for Tuesday into Tuesday night. Regardless of exactly where it makes landfall, the system should keep going straight north from there.

By the time it gets this far north, it won’t still be a tropical storm, but there will be plenty of moisture for that cold front to work with. Locally heavy rain will be possible depending on where exactly the remains of Cristobal end up tracking.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm & breezy end to the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a very nice evening with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the low 60s.

Water Cooler

Start of May was cool, June so far has been above average

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The start of May and June were polar opposites this year. The first half of May was around 5-10 degrees below the average for temperatures, which normally sit in the upper 60s, low 70s.

Forecast

Lower humidity makes for a pleasant start to the weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Expect a warm, summer-like weekend, though we will start it off a little less humid than lately.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Expect somewhat less humid conditions in eastern Iowa today with slightly lower temperatures as well.