Next Tuesday’s rain may carry tropical moisture

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While Tropical Storm Cristobal will be watched carefully in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, the remnant moisture will also play a role in our rain chance for Tuesday into Tuesday night. Regardless of exactly where it makes landfall, the system should keep going straight north from there.

By the time it gets this far north, it won’t still be a tropical storm, but there will be plenty of moisture for that cold front to work with. Locally heavy rain will be possible depending on where exactly the remains of Cristobal end up tracking.

