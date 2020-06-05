Advertisement

NCAA hits Oklahoma St with postseason ban in corruption case

FILE - In this June 7, 2019, file photo, former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans leaves Federal Court in New York. An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday, June 5 2020, that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT
An NCAA infractions committee panel has ruled former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.

The NCAA also announced penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team for next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine and a reduction in basketball scholarships for the program.

Oklahoma State issued a statement announced it would immediately appeal the ruling. The school said it was “stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them.”

