NCAA hits Oklahoma St with postseason ban in corruption case

An NCAA infractions committee panel has ruled former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.

The NCAA also announced penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team for next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine and a reduction in basketball scholarships for the program.

Oklahoma State issued a statement announced it would immediately appeal the ruling. The school said it was “stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them.”

Oklahoma State's statement on the NCAA findings. pic.twitter.com/fa52sB41BP — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) June 5, 2020

