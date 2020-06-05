Advertisement

National Doughnut Day means big business for doughnut makers

June 5 marks one of the sweeter national holidays
By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - June 5 marks one of the sweeter national holidays in National Doughnut Day and at one shop, they said this is their busiest day of the year by far.

Staff at Hurts Donut Company in Coralville said they have been preparing extra donuts since Thursday morning to make sure they had enough to sell on Friday.

Scott James, the manager at the store, said he expects the storefront to sell more than 3,500 donuts before they close at 9 o’clock Friday night. Normally the store is open 24/7, but due to a newly implemented curfew in Coralville, they are closing up shop until they can reopen Saturday morning.

James said they do not stop making donuts until the national holiday has passed- and they typically have big orders to fill on this nationally recognized day.

“We usually see people coming in for dozens of donuts as opposed to just one or two here or there, So we prep multiple dozens at a time in order to meet demand," James said. "It’s not our first rodeo, this is our fifth year experiencing National Doughnut Day, so we’re pretty used to it.”

For those seeking advice, James said their most popular doughnut is likely the brownie, but he recommends trying the Blueberry Streusel is his go-to.

