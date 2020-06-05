More than half of NFL coaching staffs not at team facilities

More than half of the 32 NFL teams will not have their coaching staff back at their facilities Friday.

The league has approved such returns where local governments allow them. Clubs with coaches in place at their training complexes were Super Bowl champion Kansas City, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville, and Atlanta.

While entire staffs had not yet returned in many cities, such head coaches as the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Falcons’ Dan Quinn, the Broncos’ Vic Fangio, and the Browns Kevin Stefanski were on hand.

