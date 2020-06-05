Advertisement

More than half of NFL coaching staffs not at team facilities

Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium during the first half of NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium during the first half of NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
More than half of the 32 NFL teams will not have their coaching staff back at their facilities Friday.

The league has approved such returns where local governments allow them. Clubs with coaches in place at their training complexes were Super Bowl champion Kansas City, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville, and Atlanta.

While entire staffs had not yet returned in many cities, such head coaches as the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Falcons’ Dan Quinn, the Broncos’ Vic Fangio, and the Browns Kevin Stefanski were on hand.

