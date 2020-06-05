Advertisement

Marion’s Community Recovery Task Force releases results from second survey

Marion, Iowa
Marion, Iowa(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion’s Community Recovery Task Force shared initial results of a survey they sent out on May 15th to “gauge consumer confidence as restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted.”

The online survey closed on May 27th and was initiated to help businesses understand the expectation of residents in the city. 350 people in the community participated.

“We heard from the business community early on that they were interested in how consumers felt about returning to activities like shopping and dining out,” explained Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly. “Marion’s Community Recovery Task Force was quick to respond with the first consumer survey.”

A full report can be found here. Some of the key findings were:

  • Survey participants were more concerned with employees’ safety measures and cleaning, compared to the government seal of safety
  • People have been spending less on clothing, grooming, and fitness, but have spent more on groceries, takeout, and home improvement projects
  • People who took the survey say they are more comfortable shopping for essentials over non-essential retail items
  • Respondents favored outdoor or patio dining compared to eating out indoors and are comfortable using curbside, carryout, and delivery services

“As we’ve shared this information with members of the business community, we’re finding that it’s reaffirming what businesses are hearing from their guests who are dining and shopping,” explained Marion Chamber President Jill Ackerman.

The survey also indicated that many people responded that COVID-19 has impacted their buying habits, but that 58% expect those buying behaviors to return to normal in the next 5 months.

The task force said that if you would like to participate in future surveys, visit www.polco.us/MarionIA.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.