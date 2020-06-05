Marion’s Community Recovery Task Force releases results from second survey

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion’s Community Recovery Task Force shared initial results of a survey they sent out on May 15th to “gauge consumer confidence as restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted.”

The online survey closed on May 27th and was initiated to help businesses understand the expectation of residents in the city. 350 people in the community participated.

“We heard from the business community early on that they were interested in how consumers felt about returning to activities like shopping and dining out,” explained Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly. “Marion’s Community Recovery Task Force was quick to respond with the first consumer survey.”

A full report can be found here. Some of the key findings were:

Survey participants were more concerned with employees’ safety measures and cleaning, compared to the government seal of safety

People have been spending less on clothing, grooming, and fitness, but have spent more on groceries, takeout, and home improvement projects

People who took the survey say they are more comfortable shopping for essentials over non-essential retail items

Respondents favored outdoor or patio dining compared to eating out indoors and are comfortable using curbside, carryout, and delivery services

“As we’ve shared this information with members of the business community, we’re finding that it’s reaffirming what businesses are hearing from their guests who are dining and shopping,” explained Marion Chamber President Jill Ackerman.

The survey also indicated that many people responded that COVID-19 has impacted their buying habits, but that 58% expect those buying behaviors to return to normal in the next 5 months.

The task force said that if you would like to participate in future surveys, visit www.polco.us/MarionIA.

