Illinois man ID’d as body found after Iowa police shootout

Photo: MGN Online
Photo: MGN Online(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead at the scene of what they say was an ambush on police officers during a night of unrest in Davenport, Iowa, earlier this week.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the dead man as Marquis M. Tousant, of Rock Island, Illinois, which is just across the Mississippi River from Davenport. Tousant was found dead at the scene of what authorities say was an ambush on an unmarked police truck in an alley early Monday.

Police say men fired several times at the truck, wounding the officer who was driving it. Another officer returned fire. Six suspects were later arrested after a high-speed chase.

