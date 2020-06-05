Advertisement

Idaho offers $1,500 bonus for people to return to work

(KMVT)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents on unemployment could receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work under a plan Gov. Brad Little announced Friday.

The Republican governor says he’s concerned unemployment benefits could encourage people to stay home. The $100 million in bonus incentive money is from the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal relief.

Part-time workers would receive $750 under the governor’s plan. The state’s unemployment rate has rocketed to 11.5%. But Idaho is in the third stage of Little’s four-stage plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, and there are signs the economy is turning around.

