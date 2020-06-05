Advertisement

I-80/I-380 Systems Interchange closures and detours planned for June 8-12

(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is providing details about multiple overnight road closures for next week as part of the I-80/I-380 Systems Interchange project.

Here’s the full release:

Closure #1

I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Loop

Weather permitting, I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closed nightly Monday, June 8 through Wednesday morning, June 10. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 237, Ireland Avenue. For detour information, see the map provided below.

Closure hours:

  • 8:00 PM Monday night, June 8, to 6:00 AM Tuesday morning, June 9
  • 8:00 PM Tuesday night, June 9, to 6:00 AM Wednesday morning, June 10
Closure 1 Detour Map
Closure 1 Detour Map(DOT)

Closure #2

I-380 Southbound to Forevergreen Rd Ramp

Weather permitting, I-380 southbound to Forevergreen Rd ramp will be closed nightly Tuesday, June 9 at 10:00 PM through Friday morning, June 12 at 6:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 4, Penn Street on I-380.

Closure hours:

  • 10:00 PM Tuesday night, June 9, to 6:00 AM Wednesday morning, June 10
  • 10:00 PM Wednesday night, June 10, to 6:00 AM Thursday morning, June 11
  • 10:00 PM Thursday night, June 11, to 6:00 AM Friday morning, June 12

Closure #3

Forevergreen Rd to I-380 Southbound Ramp

Weather permitting, Forevergreen Rd to I-380 southbound ramp will be closed nightly Tuesday, June 9 at 10:00 PM through Friday morning, June 12 at 6:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Penn St on I-380 NB, Exit 4.

Closure hours:

  • 10:00 PM Tuesday night, June 9, to 6:00 AM Wednesday morning, June 10
  • 10:00 PM Wednesday night, June 10, to 6:00 AM Thursday morning, June 11
  • 10:00 PM Thursday night, June 11, to 6:00 AM Friday morning, June 12.

Closure #4

I-80 Westbound to Ireland Ave Ramp

Weather permitting, I-80 westbound to Ireland Ave ramp will be closed Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 PM through Thursday morning, June 11 at 6:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Coral Ridge Avenue/IA 965 on I-80, Exit 240 to U.S. 6.

Closure #5

I-80 Eastbound to I-380 Northbound Loop

Weather permitting, I-80 eastbound to I-380 northbound loop will be closed Wednesday night, June 10 at 11:00 PM through Thursday morning, June 11 at 5:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue/IA 965. For detour information, see the map provided below.

Closure 5 detour map.
Closure 5 detour map.(DOT)

Closure #6

I-380/U.S. 218 Northbound Lanes

Weather permitting, U.S. 218 northbound lanes will be closed just south of the interchange Wednesday night, June 10 at 11:00 PM through Thursday morning, June 11 at 5:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue/IA 965. For detour information, see the map provided below.

Closure 6 Detour Map
Closure 6 Detour Map(DOT)

Closure #7

U.S. 218 Northbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp

Weather permitting, U.S. 218 northbound to I-80 eastbound ramp will be closed Tuesday, June 9 through Wednesday morning, June 10 and Thursday, June 11 through Friday morning, June 12. Traffic will be detoured to I-80 Westbound to turn around at Exit 237, Ireland Avenue. For detour information, see the map provided below.

Closure 7 Detour Map
Closure 7 Detour Map(DOT)

