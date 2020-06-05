Advertisement

Four Iowans hurts in a car crash Thursday night in Kansas

Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people from Marion suffered injuries after a wind storm led to a vehicle crash in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway State Patrol says the crash happened on US-83 around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night in Finney County. The patrol says a Marion man was driving slowly with his flashers on in a dust storm when a slowing semi rear-ended his vehicle.

Four people in that car were hurt including a four-year-old. The child and one adult suffered serious injuries. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

