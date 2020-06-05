First drive-thru Cedar Rapids Farmer’s Market on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids will have its first drive-thru Downtown Farmer’s Market Saturday morning.

Several downtown blocks will be closed until after 12 p.m. Saturday.

2nd Street to 6th Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenues, will be closed. One way traffic will enter the market at 6th Street and 2nd Avenue and snake through to the exit.

Cars will pull over to vendors to pick up their orders. They’re no longer accepting orders and won’t be selling to customers on Saturday. This will be the same plan for the market on June 20th.

They’ll decide what to do about the other schedule markets this summer at a later date.

