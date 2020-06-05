Advertisement

DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House

With the Washington Monument in the background people walk on the street leading to the White House after the words Black Lives Matter were painted on it by city workers and activists Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
With the Washington Monument in the background people walk on the street leading to the White House after the words Black Lives Matter were painted on it by city workers and activists Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., street leading to the White House now features the phrase Black Lives Matter in enormous yellow letters visible from high in the sky. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted an aerial video of the mural shortly after it was completed Friday.

The project follows the mayor’s verbal clashes with the Trump administration over the response to protests of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Bowser has complained about the heavy-handed federal response and called for the removal of out-of-state National Guard troops. She says their differences highlight the need for D.C. to be a state and have more control over its internal affairs.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Johnson County

WATCH: Protesters argue with Iowa City leaders over change

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman and Adam Carros
A planned rally Saturday before a march in Iowa City ended with tense exchanges between organizers and civic leaders over the pace of change.

News

Tense moments at Iowa City protest

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police Chief announces change in policy at protest Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Chief announced at the protest today a change in policy: that he’s requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using force that is unnecessary or unlawful.

News

Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters march through Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandalism has been reported at Kinnick Stadium as protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.