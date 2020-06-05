Advertisement

Cristobal regains tropical storm force on track to US coast

In this Sunday, May 31, 2020 photo, rain clouds hover over mountains during tropical storm Amanda in Barberena, eastern Guatemala. The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America on Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
In this Sunday, May 31, 2020 photo, rain clouds hover over mountains during tropical storm Amanda in Barberena, eastern Guatemala. The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America on Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)(Moises Castillo | AP)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A storm that appears to be headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast has regained tropical storm force while drenching southern Mexico and Central America.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph Friday and was moving north at 13 mph as of 4:45 p.m.

It crossed the Yucatan Peninsula Friday and re-entered the Gulf of Mexico. Friday afternoon, it was centered about 535 miles (860 kilometers) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

