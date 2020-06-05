Advertisement

Court allows amusement park death lawsuit to move forward

The Outlaw rollercoaster at Adventureland in Altoona on August 6, 2010 (Cropped Photo: Martin Lewison / Flickr / CCA-SA 2.0)
The Outlaw rollercoaster at Adventureland in Altoona on August 6, 2010 (Cropped Photo: Martin Lewison / Flickr / CCA-SA 2.0)(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that the wife of a man killed in an accident at an amusement park in 2016 can proceed with a federal lawsuit and that the park’s insurance company may have to pay damages.

The court ruled Friday that the insurance company for Adventureland Park in Altoona must provide a defense for the operator of a water ride. The lawsuit accuses Adventureland employee Stuart Glen of negligence that led to the death of his co-worker Stephen Booher.

Gladys Booher, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is seeking damages including loss of earnings, physical and mental pain and suffering, burial expenses, and punitive damages.

