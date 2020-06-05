Advertisement

Central Iowa family frustrated after waiting weeks for results from TestIowa

Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - One central Iowa family is frustrated with TestIowa, after waiting more than 2 weeks to get a COVID-19 result. 

Chris Reeves says his teenage daughter, who is an essential employee, did not receive any news after she got tested in mid-May. Until just recently, when they were told her sample was damaged and she needed to be tested again. 

Reeves called the Test Iowa hotline looking for answers but it took days for him to hear anything.

Reeves stated, “The people behind these tests have a life that they want to get back to at some point and they cant and we send this message that everything is rosy and everything is great and our testing system is running efficiently and smooth. And we kind of seep that under the rug."

A spokesperson from the Governor’s office says if someone gets a message about a damaged test kit, to try and get tested again.

