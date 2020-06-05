Cedar Rapids tattoo shop offering to cover racist or gang-related tattoos for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Cedar Rapids tattoo shop is offering to cover any racist or gang-related tattoos for free.

Troy McDaniel, who owns Lefty’s Tattoo, made the announcement on his Facebook page Thursday night. McDaniel says he will work with the person on deciding a new design. He says it’s time to erase hate.

"Well I think now more than anything it's more important,” said McDaniel. “I think there's a racial division between a lot of people right now. If there's a way we can try mending that somehow, it's one way I think I can be a part of that.”

Lefty’s Tattoo is located at 112 32nd St Drive SE.

