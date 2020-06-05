Andre Richardson pleads guilty in Iowa Smoke Shop shooting case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged in connection with a shooting that killed two 18-year-olds and hurt two others at Iowa Smoke Shop in Cedar Rapids in May of 2019, has pleaded guilty to eight counts.

Andre Richardson, 27, pleaded guilty on June 5 to two lesser charges of second-degree murder and six other counts as charged.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 18, 2019 at the Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court Southwest.

Police said they found Andre Richardson, 26, in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue Southwest just before 11 a.m. He then ran on foot and was located around 11:15 a.m. at 299 21st Avenue Southwest in a garage.

Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson died. Two others suffered life-threatening injuries.

During the guilty plea, Richardson admitted to shooting all four victims intending to cause them harm.

Richardson will serve a minimum of 35 years in prison on the eight counts. He could face as many as 75 years. He will also have to pay $150,000 in victim restitution to the families of the men killed in the shooting.

In the plea, Richardson agreed to waive the right appeal in any aspect of the case later. The judge tentatively accepted the guilty plea.

A hearing is planned for September.

