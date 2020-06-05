387 more COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths reported over the last 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting an additional 387 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:20 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 21,093 confirmed cases and 589 deaths.

277 people were reported to have recovered over the last 24 hours. In total, 12,444 have recovered from the virus in the state.

The state reported testing 5,685 people since this time yesterday. That brings the total to 179,812 people tested since the pandemic began.

299 patients hospitalized, with 23 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 102 of the patients are in the ICU and 62 are on ventilators.

To see the data in more detail go to coronavirus.iowa.gov

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.