West Overlook boat ramp closed at Coralville Lake

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the boat ramps at a popular recreation area in Johnson County has been closed, according to officials.

The West Overlook day-use boat ramp on Coralville Lake has been closed until further notice, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Officials said that the closure was in response to safety concerns with the ramp.

Other public ramps include those at Mehaffey Bridge Road, Curtis Bridge Road, Sandy Beach, and Lake MacBride Access. Those areas have limited capacity and will be closed if capacity is reached.

