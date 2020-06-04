STEM Academy in Coralville holding in-person summer camps

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Many summer camps have canceled because of concerns about spreading Coronavirus, but not all. Stairway5 is a STEM academy in Coralville. Stairway5 started its weekly summer camps on Monday.

Workers say it’s more impactful to teach face to face instead of virtually, but they are taking additional precautions.

The first thing kids do when they walk in is to apply hand sanitizer. For some of the kids, it’s mixed emotions being back in the classroom.

“A nice experience since you don’t get stuck at home doing nothing,” explained student Rhea El Sayed. “And it’s kind of scary because you don’t want to get sick, and get other people sick.”

Stairway5 President Ruby Donald says they are working to ease those fears. They split up the kids into morning and afternoon sessions to limit group size. They wipe down everything and spread out for the most part.

Mask wearing isn’t mandatory at their seats, but they must have them on if they are moving around the building or interacting close with each other. Parents drop off their kids and can’t come in.

“We did ask the parents to you know to ensure that their kids are ready and prepared,” said Stairway 5 president Ruby Donald “If they do have signs and symptoms of illness that they not bring their kids here.”

Donald says this could be a glimpse of how classrooms will look like in the fall but say school districts have more challenges.

“This is probably the model, or somewhere close to this,” she said. “But you know I just think there’s a lot of questions right because there’s a lot more kids in our school system.”

Some parents held off on sending their kids to summer camp, but those that did say the precautions help.

“(COVID-19) stuff has really changed our world and I know we are going to have to make some changes,” said Anthony Norem, who has a daughter attended the camp. “As much as I can I think it’s important to A continue their education, and B be exposed to the world in the safest possible way.”

Classes are held 5 days per week. The camp runs until August. More information on Stairway5 can be reached here: https://stairway5.com/.

