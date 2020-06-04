Iowa House pushes coronavirus lawsuit protection bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican lawmakers Wednesday proposed a bill that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants, and other businesses.

The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, was tacked onto a medical malpractice bill that previously had passed the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Brian Meyer, a lawyer, opposed the bill, saying it protects corporations but not the people of Iowa. Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.

