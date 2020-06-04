Iowa City businesses respond to overnight vandalism

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People protested George Floyd’s death in Iowa City Tuesday night, and some in the crowd damaged buildings and businesses as they moved through the city.

Starting Wednesday morning, people were left cleaning it up.

By mid-morning, spray paint and damage from that demonstration was getting hard to find. A lot of the damage was mainly on city property, but a few downtown hotels, apartment buildings, and a grocery store also woke up to spray paint on their buildings.

The manager of one business who discovered the vandalism to her store early said it’s a joint effort by business owners and the city to start that cleanup process. One person who was part of a private cleaning company said removing graffiti is difficult, even when using a paint thinner mixture and power washer.

Revival, a downtown Iowa City clothing store, wasn’t damaged, but employees there said they understand demonstrators’ frustrations. “We are a business that definitely stands for all and we try to be inclusive to not only races but also different gender identities and things like that” Maggy Moran, the product flow manager at the shop, said. “So it was a very logical choice to support this movement, we already did that before.”

She also said she does hope nothing happens to the store, but they do have insurance to protect against any potential costs. She said things can be replaced and cleaned.

Not far away at Crepes De Luxe Cafe, signs hang in the window signifying support for the Black Lives Matter Movement, but also showing it is a black-owned business. Hicham Chehouani, the chef and owner of Crepes De Luxe Cafe said no one damaged his building.

Two signs sit in the windows of Crepes de Luxe Cafe in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. (Aaron Hosman)

Chehouani said he actually participated in demonstrations earlier this week. As a person of color from northern Africa, he said he supports the demonstrations, but doesn’t agree with escalations to violence or property damage.

"I have a small business and I have insurance, but it is going to break my heart if someone breaks my windows and is going to put me down for a week or something and I have a family to feed,” Chehouani said.

Chehouani said there is a better way for demonstrates to get their message across besides causing damage to their community.

"Protesting is with a loud voice, and getting together and stay as long as you want, for a week, 20 days, a month. There is going to be news all over and people are going to hear us, that’s why we need to send our message,” Chehouani said.

Chehouani said he expected business to be slow Wednesday night because of another planned demonstration. He planned to close early to join demonstrators and do his best to encourage things to remain peaceful.

