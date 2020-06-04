Concession stand owner reinvents herself as counties cancel summer events

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Hopkinton was a popular place on Wednesday, especially for a town of around only 600 people.

Americana Concessions set up shop there, right off of Highway 38. Renee Taylor, the owner of the stand, said she makes most of her yearly earnings at fairs and festivals. This year, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.

“I sat down and did a lot of thinking of what I could do to make this happen,” Taylor said.

So Taylor decided to take her shop on a road trip. The first stop was in Jones County.

“We did that, not knowing what to expect and it was very busy and from that point, it has totally exploded,” Taylor said. "It is to the point now that towns are calling us to come to their towns.”

Americana Concessions has already been to Anamosa and Monticello. Cascade and Dyersville are two of their next stops.

Taylor said that no matter the place, one thing remains the same.

“I have not seen people so happy in all my years of vending and I have been vending 25 years," Taylor said. "They think it is the coolest thing they have ever seen.”

Customers made it evident that they were excited about what they saw. A couple drove all the way from Wisconsin to try the famous funnel cakes.

“They are very good,” said the wife, who came there looking to try her first funnel cake.

Donna Ludvigson and Mary Green also traveled from far away to visit the stand in Hopkinton.

Ludvigson said she had seen “unusual things” on the menu and that that prompted her to make the trip.

