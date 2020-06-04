How did we get here? Experts weigh in as communities continue to speak out

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As people continue to speak out across the country against racism, police brutality, and demand change following the death of George Floyd, many are also reflecting on the question, “how did we get here?”

Phrases like “Black Lives Matter”, and “No justice, No peace,” have become staples as protests continue throughout the country, including in Iowa. Jessica Paige, an assistant professor of sociology and African-American studies at the University of Iowa, said what we’re seeing has been a long time coming.

"I think the United States has never really dealt with racial inequalities in a satisfactory way,” Paige said. “There has been progress at different points along the way whether it be emancipation or the civil rights act passed But I think there hasn't been something like reparations that would acknowledge, as you mention, the generational trauma African-Americans have been through."

Paige said it's not only the more visible instances of police brutality, but the economic, educational, and health inequalities that black people face that has led us to this moment.

"So when you have an incident like this, it's just a perfect storm,” Paige said. "Having that video played over and over again on TV served to really, I think, bring out a lot of the frustration people have been feeling.”

Iowa City leaders, including Mayor Bruce Teague, joined the community in expressing some of those frustrations at Wednesday evening’s Speak up, Speak out" event at Weatherby Park.

“We matter. We’re not just something you can throw away. We're here, we're human,” Marviera Perryman, a community member who went to Wednesday’s event, said. "A lot of my friends and people around me act like racism doesn't exist, and that's not how we heal. Everybody knows you don't go the therapy and not talk about our problems. You can't heal unless you talk about what you've been through.”

Paige said the conversations are making change. She said she’s been surprised to see the Black Lives Matter movement gain momentum, specifically among people who aren’t black. She said, however, there are still those who simply don’t want to acknowledge the racial inequalities or fail to understand the movement.

"I have seen some people that genuinely feel that they want to somehow be inclusive and they think they are doing that by using the hashtag all lives matter,” Paige said. “I think what’s not understood is that black lives matter is not to be exclusive, as much as it is meant to focus on, particularly, a group that has experienced significant disparities across a number of dimensions of life So, it’s not to say we don’t care about other people.”

From here, Paige said healing starts with having those conversations, but also a change in leadership nationally, and at some local levels, too.

“Have a deeper conversation about systemic issues that we don’t always have,” Paige said. “So I think it’s great that we’re seeing leaders come out from other places and say we have got to address this as a country.”

The next “Speak Up, Speak Out” event is happening Friday, June 5, at 6 p.m. at Pheasant Ridge in Iowa City.

“The color of my skin is not a weapon.”

“Hate has no home here”

Those are just some of the messages on signs here at Wetherby Park in Iowa City. City leaders are here to listen to the community about the changes they want to see. pic.twitter.com/O8tB4Dfjqa — Taylor Holt (@TaylorHoltTV) June 3, 2020

The “Speak up, Speak out” event is starting with chants. pic.twitter.com/GG1IzrRnhA — Taylor Holt (@TaylorHoltTV) June 3, 2020

There were tears, happiness, hope and a range of other emotions at tonight’s event. The next one is this Friday at 6 at Pheasent Ridge. pic.twitter.com/RkNmBRsDXU — Taylor Holt (@TaylorHoltTV) June 4, 2020

A Speak Up and Speak out event is happening right now at Wetherby Park in Iowa City. Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.