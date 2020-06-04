Advertisement

Autopsy report shows Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came with the family's permission and after the coroner's office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

Bystander video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck, ignoring Floyd's “I can't breathe” cries until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests, some violent.

The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelled out clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report also noted Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

The county's earlier summary report had listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.” The full report’s footnotes noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include “severe respiratory depression” and seizures.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday upgraded charges against Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder, and also charged the three other officers on the scene with aiding and abetting.

Floyd family attorney, Ben Crump, earlier decried the official autopsy — as described in the original complaint against Chauvin — for ruling out asphyxia. An autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family concluded that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concession stand owner reinvents herself as counties cancel summer events

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
An Anamosa concession stand owner has taken her business on the road since most fairs and festivals are being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

Iowa House pushes coronavirus lawsuit protection bill

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Iowa Republican lawmakers Wednesday proposed a bill that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants, and other businesses.

Johnson County

How did we get here? Experts weigh in as communities continue to speak out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taylor Holt
As people continue to speak out across the country against racism, police brutality, and demand change following the death of George Floyd, many are also reflecting on the question, “how did we get here?”