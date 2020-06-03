Advertisement

Waterloo schools continues Grab & Go Free Cubside Meal program

Waterloo schools are offering Grab & Go Free Curbside Meal program every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through August 14.
Waterloo schools are offering Grab & Go Free Curbside Meal program every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through August 14.
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo schools will continue offering its Grab & Go Free Curbside Meal program every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through August 14.

The schedule remains the same for this week. But starting June 8, the ESC location will move to Kittrell Elementary due to staff returning to work and using the ESC parking lot.

Curbside Pick-Up locations:

9-10 a.m. Cunningham, Kingsley, and Orange

10-11 a.m. Kittrell, Highland

11 a.m. - noon Becker and Lou Henry

Noon-1 p.m. Irving, Lincoln, Poyner

Ends Friday (6/5) at this location 9am-12pm Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. (site for Lowell).

