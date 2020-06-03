Matthew 25 to hold virtual farmer’s market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Matthew 25 in Cedar Rapids will hold virtual Farmer’s Markets to safely sell fresh produce.

They’re still growing food at their Cultivate Hope Urban Farm on the northwest side. People can order their produce on Wednesdays and pick it up on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say it’s important to keep the market going for the neighborhood around the farm.

Mikaela Seely, the program assistant, said, “It also provides very fresh food to people in this area where it is a food desert here. So, there isn’t really accessible food for people who don’t have cars. So, I think having fresh produce in this neighborhood is super important”

The market will stay virtual until at least the end of the month. Matthew 25 said it’s still looking for more high schoolers to help out on the farm.

