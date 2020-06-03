Advertisement

Matthew 25 to hold virtual farmer’s market

The nonprofit Matthew 25 in Cedar Rapids is looking to bring fresh produce to people who are food insecure while also social distancing.
The nonprofit Matthew 25 in Cedar Rapids is looking to bring fresh produce to people who are food insecure while also social distancing.
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Matthew 25 in Cedar Rapids will hold virtual Farmer’s Markets to safely sell fresh produce.

They’re still growing food at their Cultivate Hope Urban Farm on the northwest side. People can order their produce on Wednesdays and pick it up on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say it’s important to keep the market going for the neighborhood around the farm.

Mikaela Seely, the program assistant, said, “It also provides very fresh food to people in this area where it is a food desert here. So, there isn’t really accessible food for people who don’t have cars. So, I think having fresh produce in this neighborhood is super important”

The market will stay virtual until at least the end of the month. Matthew 25 said it’s still looking for more high schoolers to help out on the farm.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Linn County supervisors approve final reading of ATV ordinance

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
County government leaders have given final approval to an all-terrain vehicle ordinance that will allow those vehicles to be operated on some county roads.

Iowa

State shatters records on voter turnout for the June Primary

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Wednesday that Iowa broke records on how many voters came out for the June Primary.

Linn County

Third of Americans showing signs of depression or anxiety amid Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Workers at the Crisis Prevention Center Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids say calls are up in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Iowa

Man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor competent to stand trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
The man accused of killing a pastor in Fort Dodge last year is competent to stand trial.