US job losses in May could raise 3-month total to 30 million

FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man looks at signs of a closed store due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill. U.S. businesses shed 2.76 million jobs in May, as the economic damage from the historically unrivaled coronavirus outbreak stretched into a third month. The payroll company ADP reported Wednesday that businesses have let go of a combined 22.6 million jobs since March.AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The epic damage to America’s job market from the viral outbreak will come into sharper focus Friday when the government releases the May employment report.

Eight million more jobs are estimated to have been lost. Unemployment could top 20%. And potentially fewer than half of all adults may be working. Beneath the dismal figures will be signs that job cuts, severe as they are, are slowing as more businesses gradually or partially reopen.

Still, the economy is mired in a recession, and any rebound in hiring will likely be painfully slow. Economists foresee unemployment remaining in double-digits through the November elections and into 2021.

