UK’s Boris Johnson pledges to let in Hong Kong citizens if needed

Pro-democracy activists, Joshua Wong, left, Sunny Cheung, center, and Nathan Law holding a placard, speak to media to urge the European leaders against national security law for Hong Kong outside the Legislative Council, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his country stands ready to open the door to close to 3 million Hong Kong citizens if China enacts a national security law for the city. He said in a local newspaper column that the law would curtail freedoms and has many in Hong Kong fearing for their way of life. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONG KONG (AP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his country stands ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens if China enacts a national security law for the city.

He said in a local newspaper column that the law would curtail freedoms and has many in Hong Kong fearing for their way of life.

China shocked many in the city of 7.5 million people when it announced earlier this month that it would enact a national security law for the city.

City leader Carrie Lam, a supporter of the move, is in Beijing to discuss it with Chinese officials.

