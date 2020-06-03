Third of Americans showing signs of depression or anxiety amid Coronavirus pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Workers at the Crisis Prevention Center Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids say calls are up in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The impact on mental health is happening across the county. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics, shows one-third of Americans are showing signs of clinical depression or anxiety. The data is through May 19th, before protests began following the death of George Floyd.

Workers at Foundation 2 say people get stressed out by things they can’t control. There’s a lot of unknowns with Coronavirus and the economy.

Foundations 2 says they expected more calls. They say this will continue to be an issue until things get better. Workers want people to reach out for help if they are feeling stressed out.

Also, interact with friends. Humans are not meant to be isolated for long periods of time.

"Social interaction I think is beneficial to all of us,” said Drew Martel with Foundation 2, “I think as long as you are practicing social distancing guidelines that public health have put out there. I think there is a tremendous benefit to our mental well-being to staying connected with people that we care about.”

The data came out before the death of George Floyd. He died while being taken into custody by Minneapolis Police officers. The way he died with the officer's knee on his neck has led to protests across the country about police brutality against black people. Leaders at Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids say this can add more stress.

"Not just what happened with George Floyd, but also with Ahmaud Arbery, what had happened in the south, and then this situation happened,” said Okpara Rice, Executive Director at Tanager Place. “And again, it is like a perfect storm of things that are causing people anxiety and stress. Having an ability to talk about those things is really really crucial."

Foundation 2 is back doing face to face crisis outreach. They say in person can sometimes make a bigger impact over talking on the phone. Foundation 2 says people can deal with stress by getting some fresh air. Exercise and meditate. Also, take a break from social media. Foundation 2 can be reached 24/7 at 319-362-1170.

