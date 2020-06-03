Advertisement

The weather feels and acts like June into the weekend.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Very typical June weather stays with us through the weekend. Highs remain in the 80s with dew points in the 60s. Along with that, we do have a shower and storm chance Thursday night into Friday. Next week we will be watching very carefully the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. This will slow our pattern down and also could bring rain chances to Iowa. Have a good night.

