State shatters records on voter turnout for the June Primary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Wednesday that Iowa broke records on how many voters came out for the June Primary.

More than 500,000 people came to cast their votes on Tuesday.

“The credit goes to Iowa voters, poll workers, and county auditors,” Secretary Pate said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and protests going on across the state, Iowans made their voices heard in record numbers. I am so proud of everyone who participated and the people behind the scenes in all 99 counties that made it happen. I also want to thank Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard for delivering masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the counties so Iowans could vote safely at the polls.”

Before Tuesday, the record was in 1994, with 449,490 Iowans casting their voters. Post-election audits are now underway. Every county will randomly select precinct to “ensure the integrity of the vote.” All results will remain unofficial until the canvassing is complete.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.