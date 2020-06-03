Solid Waste Agency locations now open without appointments or prepayment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency landfill is now open to Linn County residents from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday without needing to make appointments or prepayment.

The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency landfill and Resource Recovery building is located at 1954 County Home Road in Marion.

The Solid Waste Agency compost and yard waste is also open. It’s located at 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Solid waste Agency said cash is not being accepted at this time at either location. Residents will need to use a credit or debit card after checking in at the scale house at either location.

Household recyclables will be accepted starting June 8, at the Resource Recovery building.

The agency is telling customers to use Highway 13 because road construction has closed County Home Road west of the landfill.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.