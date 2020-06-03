Advertisement

SAT drops plans for home exam amid internet access concerns

The College Board said that it was putting plans to offer the SAT exam online, citing concerns about availability of internet access for students.
By COLLIN BINKLEY, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The company that administers the SAT college entrance exam is scrapping plans to provide a home version of the test this year, saying it can’t guarantee all students would have access to the needed technology.

The College Board announced Tuesday that it’s pausing plans for the remote exam. Offering the test at home would have required three hours of uninterrupted internet access.

Officials in April said they were creating a home exam in case schools remained closed into the fall. Instead, the College Board said Tuesday that it’s working to expand the availability of the SAT at in-person test centers this fall, and it’s asking colleges to be more flexible with testing requirements.

