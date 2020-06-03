Roads close as protestors move through downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo confirm that protestors have been moving around the downtown area during the late-night hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

Police said several roads were closed in the area as demonstrators moved to different areas. At one point, traffic cameras in the area showed law enforcement blocking a portion of Highway 218.

Demonstrators said they were protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The officer ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe.

A demonstration was held at the Black Hawk County jail and moved to different areas during the night.

Protesters said at one point, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Law enforcement have not released any information.

At a PEACEFUL protest in Waterloo, police officers in RIOT GEAR fired tear gas at people peacefully protesting from 100 m away. Peaceful protest doesn’t work & is met with violence. Fuck everyone telling people to be peaceful. pic.twitter.com/7ZoSRp6tEY — syd (@__insydious) June 3, 2020

Officers wouldn’t kneel with us in Waterloo, IA tonight. The new African American police chief promised change, thats not going to happen unless the people make it happen. pic.twitter.com/toGdTkfTOj — MAK ✨🌿🌻🔮 BLM ✊🏿 (@makayla_biddle) June 3, 2020

