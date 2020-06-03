Prayer vigil held for people in ICE custody

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the Iowa City Catholic Worker House are asking for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or “ICE” to release immigrants because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

They made the request during a prayer vigil Wednesday morning outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. Leaders say ICE detention centers are hard, not safe during the Coronavirus Pandemic because it’s hard to social distance there.

Some people at the vigil had family members who were detained by ICE. They appeared in court today. One of them Rosa Brito Pastor from Guatemala, but now living in Cedar Rapids. Her husband Jacinto is in ICE custody.

"I would be so happy if he got out,” she said through a translator. “We would be reunited again as a family. If not, he’s going to be deported and I’ll be here alone with my child.” Leaders at the Catholic Worker House say they want to see all immigrants back with their families while the legal process plays out.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Worker House tells us that the judge decided this morning to keep her husband in ICE custody pending immigration removal proceedings

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.