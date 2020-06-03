Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Kelsey Dighton

Kelsey Dighton, 13, of Cedar Rapids.
Kelsey Dighton, 13, of Cedar Rapids.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Kelsey Dighton, 13, was last seen at 2903 Otis Road SE at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last known to be wearing black shorts and a black muscle tank top. She has burn scars on her right forearm and a scar on her right knee.

Dighton had a black rolling suitcase with her and was carrying an orange drawstring backpack.

Anybody with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police or local law enforcement. In case of emergency, dial 911.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Miller-Meeks captures 2nd district Republican nomination

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Republicans have chosen a familiar face as their candidate for an open congressional seat in Iowa’s second district.

Iowa

Hinson wins 1st District Republican nomination, will face Finkenauer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Republican voters in Iowa’s first congressional district have chosen the challenger to incumbent Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

Iowa

Greenfield secures Democratic nomination for Senate, faces Ernst

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa Democrats have chosen a candidate to face off against a one-term incumbent in November.