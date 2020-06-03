Operation Quickfind: Kelsey Dighton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Kelsey Dighton, 13, was last seen at 2903 Otis Road SE at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last known to be wearing black shorts and a black muscle tank top. She has burn scars on her right forearm and a scar on her right knee.

Dighton had a black rolling suitcase with her and was carrying an orange drawstring backpack.

Anybody with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police or local law enforcement. In case of emergency, dial 911.

