Newspaper: Charges for 3 officers involved in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The policeman at the center of a death that inflamed the country will face an upgraded count of second-degree murder and three other officers were newly charged in a case that roused long-held American racial tensions and unleashed coast-to-coast unrest.

The Star Tribune, citing multiple unnamed law enforcement officials, said Derek Chauvin would face the more serious charge in the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after the white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee against his neck.

Three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the newspaper reported, again citing sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. All four of the officers had already been fired.

