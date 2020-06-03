Advertisement

Newspaper: Charges for 3 officers involved in Floyd’s death

A demonstrator protests outside the state capitol, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The policeman at the center of a death that inflamed the country will face an upgraded count of second-degree murder and three other officers were newly charged in a case that roused long-held American racial tensions and unleashed coast-to-coast unrest.

The Star Tribune, citing multiple unnamed law enforcement officials, said Derek Chauvin would face the more serious charge in the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after the white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee against his neck.

Three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the newspaper reported, again citing sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. All four of the officers had already been fired.

