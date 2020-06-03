Miller-Meeks captures 2nd district Republican nomination

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have chosen a familiar face as their candidate for an open congressional seat in Iowa’s second district.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, state senator for District 41, won Tuesday’s Republican primary election in the race to fill departing incumbent Rep. Dave Loebsack’s U.S. House seat, according to an Associated Press projection. She beat out four other candidates for the nomination, with Bobby Schilling the only other candidate receiving a double-digit percentage of votes.

It will be Miller-Meeks’ fourth attempt at winning a House seat, having previously won the Republican nomination in 2008, 2010, and 2014.

Miller-Meeks will face Democratic nominee Rita Hart, who ran unopposed on Tuesday. The winner will replace Loebsack, who has held office since 2007.

