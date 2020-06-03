Advertisement

Mayor: NYC has taken ‘step forward’ in restoring order

Overhead view of an anti-police brutality Black Lives Matter protest rally on Third Avenue on June 2, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says that the city has taken a “step forward” in restoring order with the help of an early curfew.

Tuesday night brought more big protests over the death of George Floyd and sporadic reports of vandalism, but much less of the widespread plundering of stores amid a huge police presence. The citywide curfew from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. was imposed to prevent the nighttime chaos and destruction that followed peaceful protests for several days in a row.

De Blasio condemned police for roughing up journalists covering the protests, including two from the Associated Press. De Blasio called for an investigation and said he wants to “make sure there are ramifications for that.”

