May 2020’s tornado count in Iowa was near average

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There were 13 known tornadoes in Iowa this past May, which all happened within a few days of each other. The 30-year average for May tornadoes is about 15.

The first tornado of the month touched down at 12:30 p.m. on May 23 about four miles southeast of Solon. That day, there were a total of five tornadoes. One tornado occurred on May 25 and seven more were reported on May 26.

Three of the tornadoes were rated EF0, the lowest tornado strength. Four were rated EF1. The rest were rated EFU, for “Unknown.” Those did not cause any damage and so they couldn’t be assigned a rating.

Here is the breakdown of each tornado. This compilation comes from the Des Moines National Weather Service.

Date Time County Affected Touchdown Location Rating Path Length Injuries/Deaths May 23 12:30-12:49 p.m. Johnson and Cedar 4.3 miles SE of Solon EF1 7.1 miles 0/0 May 23 12:57-1:13 p.m. Cedar and Jones 3.6 miles SW of Mechanicsville EF1 6.9 miles 0/0 May 23 1:20-1:23 p.m. Clinton 1.0 mile SE of Lost Nation EF0 1.2 miles 0/0 May 23 1:53-1:57 p.m. Jackson 0.5 mile S of Maquoketa EF0 0.5 mile 0/0 May 23 2:24-2:24 p.m. Jackson 1.2 miles NE of Andrew EFU 1.2 miles 0/0 May 25 6:26-6:29 p.m. Polk 0.7 mile SW of Johnston EF1 1.6 miles 0/0 May 26 1:18-1:20 p.m. Dallas 0.1 mile NW of Waukee EF0 0.9 mile 0/0 May 26 1:28-1:31 p.m. Dallas 2.8 miles SE of Dallas Center EFU 2.8 miles 0/0 May 26 2:04-2:05 p.m. Boone 4.3 miles SE of Berkley EFU 0.6 mile 0/0 May 26 2:22-2:23 p.m. Boone 2.5 miles SSE of Ogden EFU 0.2 mile 0/0 May 26 3:38-3:44 p.m. Wright 2.3 miles WSW of Woolstock EF1 5.1 miles 0/0 May 26 3:53-3:58 p.m. Guthrie 6.3 miles NNW of Casey EFU 2.9 miles 0/0 May 26 4:16-4:17 p.m. Guthrie 7.9 miles WSW of Guthrie Center EFU 0.7 mile 0/0

From 1980 to 2019, Iowa had 459 recorded tornadoes. This map shows the paths of the ones up until 2017. Some of the weaker tornadoes were on the ground for a short enough distance that they don’t appear on this map.

Paths of recorded May tornadoes in Iowa from 1980-2017. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

You can track the number of tornadoes in Iowa throughout this year on this page.

