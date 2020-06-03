Advertisement

May 2020’s tornado count in Iowa was near average

Location of each known tornado touchdown in Iowa in May 2020.
Location of each known tornado touchdown in Iowa in May 2020.(National Weather Service)
By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There were 13 known tornadoes in Iowa this past May, which all happened within a few days of each other. The 30-year average for May tornadoes is about 15.

The first tornado of the month touched down at 12:30 p.m. on May 23 about four miles southeast of Solon. That day, there were a total of five tornadoes. One tornado occurred on May 25 and seven more were reported on May 26.

Three of the tornadoes were rated EF0, the lowest tornado strength. Four were rated EF1. The rest were rated EFU, for “Unknown.” Those did not cause any damage and so they couldn’t be assigned a rating.

Here is the breakdown of each tornado. This compilation comes from the Des Moines National Weather Service.

DateTimeCounty AffectedTouchdown LocationRatingPath LengthInjuries/Deaths
May 2312:30-12:49 p.m.Johnson and Cedar4.3 miles SE of SolonEF17.1 miles0/0
May 2312:57-1:13 p.m.Cedar and Jones3.6 miles SW of MechanicsvilleEF16.9 miles0/0
May 231:20-1:23 p.m.Clinton1.0 mile SE of Lost NationEF01.2 miles0/0
May 231:53-1:57 p.m.Jackson0.5 mile S of MaquoketaEF00.5 mile0/0
May 232:24-2:24 p.m.Jackson1.2 miles NE of AndrewEFU1.2 miles0/0
May 256:26-6:29 p.m.Polk0.7 mile SW of JohnstonEF11.6 miles0/0
May 261:18-1:20 p.m.Dallas0.1 mile NW of WaukeeEF00.9 mile0/0
May 261:28-1:31 p.m.Dallas2.8 miles SE of Dallas CenterEFU2.8 miles0/0
May 262:04-2:05 p.m.Boone4.3 miles SE of BerkleyEFU0.6 mile0/0
May 262:22-2:23 p.m.Boone2.5 miles SSE of OgdenEFU0.2 mile0/0
May 263:38-3:44 p.m.Wright2.3 miles WSW of WoolstockEF15.1 miles0/0
May 263:53-3:58 p.m.Guthrie6.3 miles NNW of CaseyEFU2.9 miles0/0
May 264:16-4:17 p.m.Guthrie7.9 miles WSW of Guthrie CenterEFU0.7 mile0/0

From 1980 to 2019, Iowa had 459 recorded tornadoes. This map shows the paths of the ones up until 2017. Some of the weaker tornadoes were on the ground for a short enough distance that they don’t appear on this map.

Paths of recorded May tornadoes in Iowa from 1980-2017.
Paths of recorded May tornadoes in Iowa from 1980-2017.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)

You can track the number of tornadoes in Iowa throughout this year on this page.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water Cooler

Weather Academy Wednesday: Tropical Storms & Hurricanes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Join Meteorologist Corey Thompson for our last Weather Academy Wednesday over Tropical Storms and Hurricanes.

Forecast

Dry for now, but still warm and humid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Storms are done for now, but warm and somewhat humid weather continues.

Forecast

Early storms, then clearing out

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Look for early storms, then a nice clearout.