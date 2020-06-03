Matthew 25 doing a virtual farmers’ market to help food insecure people

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit Matthew 25 in Cedar Rapids is looking to bring fresh produce to people who are food insecure while also social distancing. They are still growing food at their urban farm at 437 G Ave NW. The food grown is normally is sold at their Cultivate Hope Farmer’s Market.

Matthew 25 used to have a big market night on Thursdays for people to gather. This year they are doing the Farmer's Market virtually. People make orders on Wednesday, and pick it up on Thursday between 4:00-7:00pm.

Matthew 25 Workers and high-schoolers are still growing food on the farm twice a week. They are able to spread out and social distance while working. Wren Mitchell is helping out on the farm for the second year in a row.

“I think it’s really important to help the community,” said Mitchell.”I think it’s really great that what we’re trying to do here is help give fresh food to people who don’t really have it.”

Workers are planting the usual spinach and radish. Leaders say it's important to keep the market going.

"It also provides very fresh food to people in this area where it is a food dessert here,” explained Program Mikaela Seely. “So there isn't really accessible food for people who don't have cars. So I think having fresh produce in this neighborhood is super important.”

The market will stay virtually until at least the end of the month. They are still looking for more high-schoolers to help out on the farm. More information on the farm can be found at https://www.hub25.org/food/market/.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.